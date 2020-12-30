HEROcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.10 Million (PLAY)

HEROcoin (CURRENCY:PLAY) traded 40.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. Over the last week, HEROcoin has traded 170.7% higher against the dollar. HEROcoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $244,413.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HEROcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0058 or 0.00000020 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, IDEX and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003522 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00025959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.45 or 0.00131926 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $166.69 or 0.00587172 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00155662 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00309388 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00019452 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00051631 BTC.

HEROcoin launched on August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 tokens and its circulating supply is 189,957,035 tokens. HEROcoin’s official website is www.herocoin.io . The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here

HEROcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinBene and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEROcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

