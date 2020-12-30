GAMB (GMB) Price Up 57.5% Over Last 7 Days

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 36.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last week, GAMB has traded 57.5% higher against the dollar. GAMB has a market cap of $724,339.52 and $32,116.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and CoinExchange.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00039247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $82.13 or 0.00289302 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00025924 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (GMB) is a token. Its launch date was June 20th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 tokens. GAMB’s official message board is medium.com/@gambproject . GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling GAMB

GAMB can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and KuCoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GAMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

