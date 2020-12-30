Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI) Hits New 12-Month High at $101.00

Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 101 ($1.32) and last traded at GBX 100.27 ($1.31), with a volume of 173343 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 99.50 ($1.30).

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.07 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 86.48.

Get Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be issued a GBX 0.85 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.96%.

In other Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) news, insider Caroline Kemsley-Pein purchased 23,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £19,808.78 ($25,880.30).

About Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) (LON:DIVI)

The Diverse Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Miton Trust Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Miton Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diverse Income Trust (DIVI.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.