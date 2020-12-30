Yellow Cake plc (YCA.L) (LON:YCA) Hits New 52-Week High at $255.00

Shares of Yellow Cake plc (YCA.L) (LON:YCA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.33) and last traded at GBX 249 ($3.25), with a volume of 555161 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 251 ($3.28).

The company has a market cap of £209.31 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 215.18 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 211.23.

Yellow Cake plc (YCA.L) Company Profile (LON:YCA)

Yellow Cake plc, a specialist company, operates in the uranium sector. It is involved in the purchase and holding of triuranium octoxide. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in St Helier, Jersey.

