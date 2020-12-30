Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) Sets New 1-Year High at $0.11

Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) (CVE:MTH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 12500 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.11.

Separately, Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Mammoth Resources Corp. (MTH.V) from C$0.31 to C$0.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.55. The company has a market cap of C$4.19 million and a P/E ratio of -15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$0.08 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.05.

Mammoth Resources Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mining properties in Mexico. It holds a 100% interest in the Tenoriba property consisting of four concessions, including Mapy, Mapy 2, Mapy 3, and Fernanda covering a land package of approximately 5,333 hectares located in the Sierra Madre precious metal belt in southwestern Chihuahua State, Mexico.

