New Oriental Education & Technology Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 2,667 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 250% compared to the typical volume of 762 call options.

Shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock traded up $15.14 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $183.15. 28,277 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,298,806. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.20 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a twelve month low of $102.01 and a twelve month high of $184.60. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $169.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.36.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.19. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business had revenue of $986.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $954.64 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $60,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDU. Citigroup raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $160.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Benchmark raised their price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $148.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

