$0.30 EPS Expected for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.34 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.26. Lakeland Bancorp posted earnings of $0.37 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.12. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.38. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 20.64%. The business had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.52 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Lakeland Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

LBAI traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $12.61. The company had a trading volume of 2,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,627. The firm has a market cap of $636.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.97. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $8.31 and a 1 year high of $17.46. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBAI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 66.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the period. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Lakeland Bancorp by 535.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,595 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors own 52.41% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

