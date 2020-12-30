$488.73 Million in Sales Expected for Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) will announce $488.73 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $482.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $494.90 million. Flagstar Bancorp reported sales of $314.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $1.98 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The savings and loans company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.56. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. The business had revenue of $632.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 EPS.

FBC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Compass Point increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flagstar Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Flagstar Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.83.

In other news, Director David J. Matlin sold 9,112,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.19, for a total value of $275,112,563.95. Also, EVP James Ciroli acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $60,240.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 19.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,357,242 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $188,363,000 after buying an additional 1,034,302 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 822.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 713,909 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $21,010,000 after buying an additional 636,511 shares during the period. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $11,128,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $9,506,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $7,955,000. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FBC stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, reaching $40.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,455. Flagstar Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.76 and a 52 week high of $41.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.78%.

About Flagstar Bancorp

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

