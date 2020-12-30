Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.88.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COTY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Coty from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup upgraded Coty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $3.10 to $3.25 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Coty from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Coty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get Coty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded up $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.94. The company had a trading volume of 113,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,055,869. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.47. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.01.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 5,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $36,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 339,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,468,269.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bayern Anna Von acquired 22,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.21 per share, for a total transaction of $158,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 1,061,000 shares of company stock worth $6,614,340. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter valued at $436,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Coty by 22.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 138,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 25,116 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Coty by 5.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 142,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 7,861 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Coty by 11.6% in the third quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 429,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 44,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Coty in the third quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

See Also: What is the Quick Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.