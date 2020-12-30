Brokerages Set Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) Target Price at $48.96

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the sixteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.96.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BRKR. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bruker in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bruker from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Bruker from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

In other Bruker news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $190,841.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total transaction of $97,776.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,184 shares in the company, valued at $498,874.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in Bruker by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $868,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Bruker by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,418 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Bruker by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 42,811 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $644,000. 66.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BRKR traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.67. 4,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,915. The company has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.67. Bruker has a twelve month low of $30.78 and a twelve month high of $55.87.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The medical research company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $511.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.25 million. Bruker had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 21.78%. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bruker will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

