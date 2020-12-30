Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE: HASI) in the last few weeks:

12/30/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

12/16/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

12/10/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $55.00 to $61.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/9/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $57.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/17/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $39.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

11/12/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $50.00 to $56.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/9/2020 – Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Roth Capital. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $44.00.

Shares of HASI stock traded up $1.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $63.80. The company had a trading volume of 14,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 785,319. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.62, a PEG ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average is $42.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.01 and a 12 month high of $66.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 34.85 and a current ratio of 34.85.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 58.73% and a return on equity of 9.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.25%.

In related news, EVP Steven Chuslo sold 40,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $2,218,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 240,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,328,239.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nathaniel Rose sold 10,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total transaction of $529,608.47. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 206,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,708.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,429 shares of company stock valued at $3,390,682 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HASI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc provides capital and services to the energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's projects include energy efficiency projects that reduce a building's or facility's energy usage or cost through the use of solar generation, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as lighting, energy controls, roofs, windows, building shells, and/or combined heat and power systems.

