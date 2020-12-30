Digitex City (DGTX) Price Hits $0.0135 on Major Exchanges

Digitex City (CURRENCY:DGTX) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Digitex City token can currently be purchased for about $0.0135 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Digitex City has a market capitalization of $12.57 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Digitex City was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Digitex City has traded 33.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Digitex City alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00040265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00293336 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Digitex City

DGTX is a token. Digitex City’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 931,035,715 tokens. The official website for Digitex City is digitexcity.com . Digitex City’s official Twitter account is @DigitexFutures . The official message board for Digitex City is digitexfutures.com/news

Digitex City Token Trading

Digitex City can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digitex City directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digitex City should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Digitex City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DGTXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Digitex City Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Digitex City and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.