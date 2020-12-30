Proton Token Trading 46.7% Higher This Week (PTT)

Proton Token (CURRENCY:PTT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. Proton Token has a total market cap of $295,135.83 and $293,152.00 worth of Proton Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Proton Token has traded up 46.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Proton Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Proton Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.24 or 0.00039575 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00005476 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003535 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.46 or 0.00290389 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015161 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003523 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.39 or 0.00026037 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Proton Token Token Profile

Proton Token is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2018. Proton Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,384,596,000 tokens. Proton Token’s official Twitter account is @proton_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton Token’s official website is www.proton.global

Proton Token Token Trading

Proton Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Proton Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Proton Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Proton Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Proton Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.