Boosted Finance (BOOST) Price Hits $11.61 on Exchanges

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. During the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a market capitalization of $694,877.19 and approximately $138,778.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for $11.61 or 0.00040884 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003521 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00025873 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00132206 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $165.37 or 0.00582364 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00155993 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.83 or 0.00309309 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00019511 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00051628 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. Boosted Finance’s official message board is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance’s official website is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

