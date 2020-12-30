Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ESTE. BidaskClub upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Earthstone Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Earthstone Energy by 14.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,995 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 17,983 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,182 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,934 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Earthstone Energy by 114.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 203,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 108,664 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. increased its position in Earthstone Energy by 42.3% during the third quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 847,891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Earthstone Energy during the third quarter worth $64,000. 21.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.58. 5,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,072. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a market cap of $363.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.16 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. Earthstone Energy has a 52 week low of $1.44 and a 52 week high of $7.23.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $41.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 million. Earthstone Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.07% and a negative net margin of 4.41%. On average, analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Earthstone Energy Company Profile

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Its asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of west Texas and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 103 gross Eagle Ford wells; and 13 gross Austin Chalk wells, as well as had 94,336 thousand barrels of oil equivalent (MBOE) of total proved reserves comprised 31,521 MBOE of proved developed reserves and 62,815 MBOE of proved undeveloped reserves.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation, Balancing Your Investments

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.