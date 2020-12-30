BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.07.

BWA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of BorgWarner in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on BorgWarner from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

In related news, VP Stefan Demmerle sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $115,156.25. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 108,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,009,648.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. FMR LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,661,666 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $552,856,000 after purchasing an additional 9,344,587 shares during the last quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P raised its position in shares of BorgWarner by 966.6% during the second quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 964,844 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $34,059,000 after buying an additional 874,386 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 109.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,156,000 after buying an additional 860,962 shares during the period. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in BorgWarner during the second quarter valued at about $28,994,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in BorgWarner by 199.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,103,543 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $42,751,000 after acquiring an additional 735,407 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BWA traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.97. 23,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,225,156. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. BorgWarner has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.11% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company's Engine segment offers turbocharger and turbocharger actuators; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

