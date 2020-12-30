PTON Price Up 23.1% Over Last Week (PTON)

PTON (CURRENCY:PTON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 30th. Over the last seven days, PTON has traded 23.1% higher against the dollar. PTON has a market capitalization of $329,994.03 and $35.00 worth of PTON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PTON token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Bilaxy, IDCM and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00026337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00133034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00585035 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00156970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00310894 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00052064 BTC.

About PTON

PTON’s total supply is 23,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,950,794,349 tokens. PTON’s official Twitter account is @foresting_io . The official website for PTON is foresting.io . The official message board for PTON is blog.naver.com/forestingnetwork . The Reddit community for PTON is /r/ForestingHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PTON

PTON can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, IDCM and Bilaxy. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PTON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PTON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PTON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

