Robert W. Baird Boosts Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $220.00

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird to $220.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.64% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $122.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Langenberg & Company cut Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.84.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded up $4.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,891,647. Caterpillar has a 12 month low of $87.50 and a 12 month high of $183.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.04 and a 200 day moving average of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $98.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,840,824.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 6,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $1,003,226.22. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,570.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 40,531 shares of company stock worth $6,619,389. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 3.1% during the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

