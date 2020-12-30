EXMO Coin (EXM) Price Tops $0.0034 on Major Exchanges

EXMO Coin (CURRENCY:EXM) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One EXMO Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMO Coin has a market capitalization of $2.42 million and $8,847.00 worth of EXMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, EXMO Coin has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EXMO Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00026337 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.59 or 0.00133034 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.29 or 0.00585035 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.35 or 0.00156970 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.84 or 0.00310894 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00019559 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00052064 BTC.

About EXMO Coin

EXMO Coin’s total supply is 1,829,942,862 tokens and its circulating supply is 713,563,585 tokens. The official website for EXMO Coin is exmo.money/en/?v=1 . EXMO Coin’s official message board is medium.com/exmo-official

EXMO Coin Token Trading

EXMO Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMO Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EXMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EXMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EXMO Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMO Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.