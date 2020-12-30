Brokerages Anticipate PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) to Announce $0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that PAE Incorporated (NASDAQ:PAE) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for PAE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.11. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PAE will report full year earnings of $0.31 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $0.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow PAE.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $666.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.64 million.

Separately, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on PAE in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of PAE stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.16. 5,783 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 710,335. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41. The stock has a market cap of $843.09 million, a P/E ratio of 130.86 and a beta of 1.19. PAE has a 12-month low of $3.10 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

About PAE

PAE Incorporated provides integrated services to support missions worldwide. The company offers defense support services specializing in aviation and ground vehicle maintenance at various levels, including aerospace ground equipment and precision measurement equipment; exercise/event planning, staging, and life support; logistics services that include supply chain management, warehousing, and training and curriculum development; base operations support, including engineering design/project management; facility operations and trade shops; utilities operations and maintenance; IT communications; transportation; morale welfare and recreation; billeting and dining/galley operations; federal health services; and clinic management and medical professional staffing.

