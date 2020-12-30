$0.08 EPS Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLNG. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 25.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 974,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 196,471 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 368.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 6.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLNG stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. 25,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,082. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.