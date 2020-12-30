$0.08 EPS Expected for Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) will report $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Golar LNG’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.05) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Golar LNG will report full year earnings of ($0.45) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.24). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to $2.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Golar LNG.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.07). Golar LNG had a negative net margin of 55.97% and a positive return on equity of 0.73%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLNG. ValuEngine raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Golar LNG from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, DNB Markets raised Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Golar LNG has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.42.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $114,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 25.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 974,729 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,902,000 after buying an additional 196,471 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 368.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Golar LNG by 6.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 49,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 3,153 shares during the last quarter. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLNG stock traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.44. 25,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,082. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.70. Golar LNG has a 12-month low of $4.54 and a 12-month high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15.

About Golar LNG

Golar LNG Limited provides infrastructure for the liquefaction, transportation, regasification, and downstream distribution of LNG. It operates through three segments: Vessel Operations, Floating Liquefaction Natural Gas Vessel (FLNG), and Power. The company engages in the acquisition, ownership, operation, and chartering of LNG carriers, FLNG, and floating storage regasification units (FSRUs); and the development of gas to power projects, as well as LNG distribution operations.

