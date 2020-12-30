Brokerages Expect Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) to Announce $0.75 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Glacier Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.79 and the lowest is $0.63. Glacier Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 21%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Glacier Bancorp.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $205.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.23 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 31.94%.

GBCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Glacier Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Glacier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised Glacier Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 3.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $996,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $718,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $276,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 144,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.93. 6,378 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,876. The stock has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Glacier Bancorp has a 12-month low of $26.66 and a 12-month high of $47.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

