Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) (LON:SWEF) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) (LON:SWEF) shares traded up 0.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 90.87 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 90.40 ($1.18). 79,713 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 598,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 89.80 ($1.17).

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 90.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 86.49.

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF.L) (LON:SWEF)

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

