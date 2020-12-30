Melco International Development (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) Shares Down 2.8%

Melco International Development Limited (OTCMKTS:MDEVF) shares fell 2.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.84 and last traded at $1.92. 1,433 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 7,236 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

MDEVF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Melco International Development from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut Melco International Development from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 21st.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Melco International Development Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the leisure and entertainment business in Macau, the Philippines, Cyprus, Japan, and Hong Kong. It operates in two segments, Casino and Hospitality, and Others. The company develops, owns, and operates a network of casino gaming and entertainment casino resorts.

