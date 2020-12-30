Corridor Resources (TSE:CDH) Trading Down 4.8%

Corridor Resources Inc. (TSE:CDH)’s stock price fell 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$1.35 and last traded at C$1.38. 103,002 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 528,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.45.

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.20. The stock has a market cap of C$99.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63. The company has a current ratio of 69.35, a quick ratio of 67.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Corridor Resources Company Profile (TSE:CDH)

Corridor Resources Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick and Québec; and offshore in the Gulf of St. Lawrence. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in southern New Brunswick; and the Old Harry prospect located in the Gulf of St.

