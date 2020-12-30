Zilla (ZLA) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

Zilla (CURRENCY:ZLA) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Zilla token can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zilla has a total market capitalization of $139,135.37 and approximately $17,449.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zilla has traded 20.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zilla alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00040265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00293336 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About Zilla

Zilla (ZLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilla’s official website is zla.io . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken

Zilla Token Trading

Zilla can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zilla should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zilla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilla and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.