Abyss Token (ABYSS) Price Hits $0.0151

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Abyss Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX, IDEX, Kyber Network and Ethfinex. During the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar. Abyss Token has a total market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00040265 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005560 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003551 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $82.89 or 0.00293336 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00015253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00026242 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Abyss Token (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a token. Its genesis date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 tokens and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 tokens. Abyss Token’s official website is www.theabyss.com . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss . Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Abyss Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, CoinBene, DDEX, CoinPlace, HitBTC, BitForex, Indodax, Bilaxy, Ethfinex, YoBit, CoinExchange, Kyber Network, ZBG, IDEX and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Abyss Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

