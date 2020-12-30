Zacks: Analysts Expect Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $61.66 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) will announce $61.66 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Liquidity Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $60.86 million and the highest estimate coming in at $62.46 million. Liquidity Services posted sales of $49.50 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Liquidity Services will report full-year sales of $240.94 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $237.33 million to $244.54 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $267.11 million, with estimates ranging from $266.78 million to $267.44 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Liquidity Services.

Liquidity Services (NASDAQ:LQDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.21. Liquidity Services had a negative net margin of 1.83% and a positive return on equity of 2.17%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LQDT. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Liquidity Services from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd.

In other news, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 49,194 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.91 per share, for a total transaction of $389,124.54. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William P. Angrick III acquired 45,373 shares of Liquidity Services stock in a transaction on Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.42 per share, with a total value of $336,667.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LQDT. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 42.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 572,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 170,587 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth approximately $145,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Liquidity Services by 6.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 183,559 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Liquidity Services in the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDT traded up $0.59 on Friday, hitting $16.75. The company had a trading volume of 3,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,121. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.45. Liquidity Services has a 1 year low of $3.01 and a 1 year high of $19.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.55 and a beta of 1.07.

Liquidity Services Company Profile

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplace that enable buyers and sellers to transact in an automated environment. The company's marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; govdeals.com provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets, as well as offers asset sales and marketing services; and AllSurplus.com, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of legacy marketplaces in a single destination, as well as also serves as heavy equipment vertical.

