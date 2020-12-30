Karen L. Zaderej Sells 3,500 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $62,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
AXGN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. 1,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $717.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 0.69. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $18.72.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.
AxoGen Company Profile
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
