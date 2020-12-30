Karen L. Zaderej Sells 3,500 Shares of AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) CEO Karen L. Zaderej sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total value of $62,335.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AXGN traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. 1,428 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,960. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a current ratio of 7.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.72. The company has a market cap of $717.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 0.69. AxoGen, Inc. has a one year low of $7.16 and a one year high of $18.72.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.18. AxoGen had a negative return on equity of 19.83% and a negative net margin of 22.98%. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 7,020 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.13.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

