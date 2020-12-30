Kevin J. Mcnamara Sells 2,500 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) Stock

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total transaction of $1,313,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

CHE stock traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $528.40. The stock had a trading volume of 711 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,278. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $494.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $486.13. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $330.01 and a fifty-two week high of $543.81.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $528.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.22 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 7th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is 9.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Chemed by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 59,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,789,000 after buying an additional 3,585 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Chemed by 96.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at about $167,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chemed by 103.7% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 83.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CHE shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $534.00.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

