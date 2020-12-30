$1.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMA) will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for XOMA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.12) and the highest estimate coming in at $2.16. XOMA reported earnings of ($0.49) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 322.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to $1.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.16). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for XOMA.

Get XOMA alerts:

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.11. XOMA had a negative net margin of 102.23% and a negative return on equity of 28.83%. The business had revenue of $0.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on XOMA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of XOMA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of XOMA in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

Shares of XOMA traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $44.45. 151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,497. XOMA has a twelve month low of $14.14 and a twelve month high of $46.32. The stock has a market cap of $489.93 million, a PE ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

In related news, CFO Thomas M. Burns sold 8,000 shares of XOMA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.11, for a total value of $208,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,555 shares in the company, valued at $380,031.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total transaction of $1,075,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 46,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,206.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,213,847 in the last quarter. 9.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of XOMA. BVF Inc. IL lifted its position in shares of XOMA by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 4,026,157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,557,000 after buying an additional 1,252,772 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at $988,000. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XOMA by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 415,380 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 28,380 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the 2nd quarter valued at $242,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

About XOMA

XOMA Corporation, a biotech royalty aggregator, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development.

Featured Article: What are different types of coverage ratios?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XOMA (XOMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XOMA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XOMA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.