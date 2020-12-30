Insider Selling: AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) VP Sells 567 Shares of Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) VP Angelo Scopelianos sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $10,098.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of AxoGen stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. 1,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,960. The company has a market cap of $717.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in AxoGen by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,226 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AxoGen by 522.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 7,020 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.

About AxoGen

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

