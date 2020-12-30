Insider Selling: AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) VP Sells 567 Shares of Stock

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) VP Angelo Scopelianos sold 567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.81, for a total transaction of $10,098.27. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $93,181.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of AxoGen stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. 1,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,960. The company has a market cap of $717.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.76 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.72. AxoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.16 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72.
AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 22.98% and a negative return on equity of 19.83%. On average, research analysts predict that AxoGen, Inc. will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of AxoGen in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AxoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.13.
About AxoGen
AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.
