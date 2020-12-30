Hakka.Finance Market Capitalization Tops $5.72 Million (HAKKA)

Hakka.Finance (CURRENCY:HAKKA) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. Hakka.Finance has a total market cap of $5.72 million and approximately $285,846.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded 36.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Hakka.Finance token can currently be bought for $0.0395 or 0.00000140 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Hakka.Finance Token Profile

Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 tokens and its circulating supply is 144,718,813 tokens. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance . Hakka.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@hakkafinance

Hakka.Finance Token Trading

Hakka.Finance can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hakka.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hakka.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hakka.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

