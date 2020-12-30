Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Posted by on Dec 30th, 2020


Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology Group.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

MRVL traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.38. 115,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,505,624. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,095 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.