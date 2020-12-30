Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Will Post Earnings of $0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.30 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.29. Marvell Technology Group posted earnings of $0.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 70.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marvell Technology Group will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.97. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.23 to $1.57. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marvell Technology Group.

Get Marvell Technology Group alerts:

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. The business had revenue of $750.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.01 million. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

MRVL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Benchmark raised shares of Marvell Technology Group to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.00.

MRVL traded up $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.38. 115,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,505,624. The stock has a market cap of $31.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.18. Marvell Technology Group has a twelve month low of $16.45 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 22nd. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

In other news, SVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 12,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $576,042.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,369.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Andrew Micallef sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.36, for a total value of $403,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 93,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,781,691.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,932,095 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Marvell Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 56.5% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, South State CORP. purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Marvell Technology Group

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; custom application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marvell Technology Group (MRVL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.