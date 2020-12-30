Aragon (ANT) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $11.51 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. Aragon has a total market capitalization of $117.11 million and approximately $11.51 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Aragon token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.96 or 0.00010485 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Aragon has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00040032 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00005651 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $83.56 or 0.00296351 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015212 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003547 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.44 or 0.00026370 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $556.07 or 0.01972045 BTC.

About Aragon

Aragon (ANT) is a token. Its launch date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org . Aragon’s official website is aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

