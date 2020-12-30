Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Shares Down 5%

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62. 559,675 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 553,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.
A number of research firms have weighed in on CSPR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.91.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. The company has a market cap of $255.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.32.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 29.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 31.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Casper Sleep Company Profile (NYSE:CSPR)
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.
Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.