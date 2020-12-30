Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Shares Down 5%

Casper Sleep Inc. (NYSE:CSPR)’s stock price traded down 5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.62 and last traded at $6.62. 559,675 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 1% from the average session volume of 553,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.97.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CSPR. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Casper Sleep from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casper Sleep from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.91.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.63 and its 200-day moving average is $7.75. The company has a market cap of $255.35 million and a PE ratio of -1.32.

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $123.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Casper Sleep Inc. will post -2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 29.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Casper Sleep by 25.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep during the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Casper Sleep by 31.2% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares during the last quarter. 30.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casper Sleep Company Profile (NYSE:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services.

