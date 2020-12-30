$211.88 Million in Sales Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to announce $211.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $80.00 million to $469.30 million. Novavax posted sales of $8.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,302.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year sales of $407.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $275.90 million to $665.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $4.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($5.57). The company had revenue of $157.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.56 million. Novavax had a negative return on equity of 1,346.17% and a negative net margin of 133.10%. Novavax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6180.0% on a year-over-year basis.

NVAX has been the subject of several research reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on Novavax from $223.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Novavax in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Novavax from $290.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Novavax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVAX traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $118.73. 37,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,301,341. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.10 and its 200 day moving average is $109.19. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -23.09 and a beta of 2.08. Novavax has a 1-year low of $3.65 and a 1-year high of $189.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Novavax in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Novavax during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Novavax by 315.8% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 395 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate that in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

