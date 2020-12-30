Brokerages Anticipate eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $369.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) will announce $369.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $355.95 million and the highest is $389.65 million. eHealth posted sales of $301.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $659.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $645.40 million to $679.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $845.40 million, with estimates ranging from $785.05 million to $900.99 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow eHealth.

Get eHealth alerts:

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.55. eHealth had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 12.59%. The business had revenue of $94.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.93 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.43) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of eHealth in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on eHealth from $138.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on eHealth from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised eHealth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.62.

In related news, Director Jack L. Oliver III sold 4,077 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.41, for a total value of $303,369.57. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,858,311.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of eHealth during the third quarter worth $35,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of eHealth in the third quarter worth $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of eHealth by 121.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of eHealth by 897.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 888 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EHTH traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.59. 4,843 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 884,413. eHealth has a 52 week low of $60.40 and a 52 week high of $152.19. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of -0.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.56.

eHealth Company Profile

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

See Also: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on eHealth (EHTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for eHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.