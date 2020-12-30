Auris Medical (NASDAQ:EARS) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:EARS) were down 6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.81. Approximately 810,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the average daily volume of 2,180,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

EARS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Auris Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Auris Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 0.51.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd., a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment and prevention of peripheral and central nervous disorders. The company's Phase 3 programs under the development include Keyzilen (AM-101) for the treatment of acute inner ear tinnitus; and Sonsuvi (AM-111) for the treatment of acute inner ear hearing loss.

