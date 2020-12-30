National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Hits New 52-Week High at $3.60

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.60 and last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.60.

A number of analysts have recently commented on NXPGF shares. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on National Express Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Get National Express Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.43.

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

Further Reading: How mutual funds make money

Receive News & Ratings for National Express Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Express Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.