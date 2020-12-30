The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.64

The Chiba Bank, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.64 and last traded at $28.64, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.64.

The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.93.

About The Chiba Bank (OTCMKTS:CHBAY)

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It offers various deposit products; and various loans and bills discounting products. The company also engages in securities, leasing, credit card, and credit guarantee business; management and collection of claims; and outsourcing of operational business.

