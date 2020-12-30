Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) Shares Down 8.2%

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) dropped 8.2% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.68 and last traded at $7.69. Approximately 4,950,564 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 6,363,134 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.38.

Several research firms have recently commented on AM. Raymond James raised Antero Midstream from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Antero Midstream in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Antero Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 3.41. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.33.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a negative net margin of 36.71% and a positive return on equity of 19.07%. The company had revenue of $233.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.70 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Brooks J. Klimley sold 9,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.22, for a total value of $60,881.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,932 shares in the company, valued at $260,817.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 438,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,435 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in Antero Midstream by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 294,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 81,803 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 43.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,278 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 13,668 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 638,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after purchasing an additional 124,333 shares in the last quarter. 52.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns and operates midstream energy assets. It owns and operates natural gas gathering pipelines, compression stations, processing and fractionation plants, and water handling and treatment assets in the Marcellus Shale and Utica Shale basins. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

