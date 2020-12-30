The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $615.97 Million

Equities research analysts expect The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) to post sales of $615.97 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $565.79 million to $638.60 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro reported sales of $365.80 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro will report full year sales of $4.23 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.32 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.21 billion to $4.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Scotts Miracle-Gro.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $890.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.23 million. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 45.36% and a net margin of 8.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on SMG shares. ValuEngine raised The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Peter E. Shumlin sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.72, for a total transaction of $273,152.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,564,819.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.12, for a total value of $5,000,845.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 88,379 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,994.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.6% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 266.7% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. 64.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SMG traded up $0.40 on Friday, hitting $195.55. 3,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 413,674. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $179.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $202.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.48%.

About The Scotts Miracle-Gro

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

