BOSAGORA (BOA) Achieves Market Cap of $26.11 Million

BOSAGORA (CURRENCY:BOA) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. BOSAGORA has a total market capitalization of $26.11 million and approximately $180,752.00 worth of BOSAGORA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOSAGORA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0877 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular exchanges including GDAC and CoinBene. During the last week, BOSAGORA has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00026759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00133975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00590261 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00158079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00312697 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019603 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00052614 BTC.

About BOSAGORA

BOSAGORA’s total supply is 450,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 297,595,031 tokens. The official message board for BOSAGORA is medium.com/bosagora . BOSAGORA’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOSAGORA’s official website is www.bosagora.io

BOSAGORA Token Trading

BOSAGORA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GDAC and CoinBene. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOSAGORA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOSAGORA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BOSAGORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

