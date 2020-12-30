Essentia Hits Market Capitalization of $205,740.01 (ESS)

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 21.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Essentia token can now be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Ethfinex, BitForex, Bilaxy and IDEX. During the last week, Essentia has traded down 19.5% against the US dollar. Essentia has a total market cap of $205,740.01 and $8,064.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Essentia alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00040111 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00005583 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003572 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00295468 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003561 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00026342 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $554.82 or 0.01975581 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. Its launch date was January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,944,606 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Essentia’s official website is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Essentia

Essentia can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, CoinBene, IDEX, BitForex, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Essentia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Essentia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Essentia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.