Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Announce Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will announce $0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. Provident Financial posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.93 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $9.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 million. Provident Financial had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PROV. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Provident Financial from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 105.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 5,244 shares in the last quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Provident Financial by 28.1% in the third quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 185,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after purchasing an additional 40,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Provident Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROV traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.45. 101 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,140. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.98 million, a PE ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Provident Financial has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $22.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.45%.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, commercial business, and consumer loans.

