Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Analysts expect Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) to post $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fortive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31 billion. Fortive posted sales of $2.00 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fortive will report full year sales of $6.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.45 billion to $6.51 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.87 billion to $5.05 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Fortive.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 8.21%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Barclays cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Fortive from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.73.

Shares of FTV stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.21. 6,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,494,471. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.48. The company has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fortive has a 12 month low of $37.31 and a 12 month high of $82.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.05%.

In related news, CEO James A. Lico sold 261,419 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $16,058,969.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 56,428 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $4,009,209.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,339,507.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 339,420 shares of company stock worth $21,395,729 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fortive by 6.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,288,000 after purchasing an additional 161,456 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in shares of Fortive by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,104,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Fortive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $23,642,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 16.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,159,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,332,000 after buying an additional 166,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Oklahoma bought a new position in shares of Fortive in the 3rd quarter worth about $257,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

