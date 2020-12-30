Prometeus Price Reaches $1.90 on Exchanges (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Prometeus token can now be bought for $1.90 or 0.00006768 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar. Prometeus has a total market cap of $11.63 million and $673,293.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00026759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00133975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00590261 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00158079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00312697 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019603 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00052614 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 tokens. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network

Prometeus Token Trading

Prometeus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.