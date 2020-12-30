Typerium (TYPE) Price Down 20.5% This Week

Typerium (CURRENCY:TYPE) traded 41.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 30th. One Typerium token can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, LATOKEN and Trade Satoshi. Over the last week, Typerium has traded 20.5% lower against the US dollar. Typerium has a total market cap of $1.06 million and approximately $35.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003560 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00026759 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.63 or 0.00133975 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.77 or 0.00590261 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00158079 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.82 or 0.00312697 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00019603 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00052614 BTC.

Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,623,839,391 tokens. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io . Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Typerium can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

