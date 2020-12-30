$262.67 Million in Sales Expected for Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) to report sales of $262.67 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ameresco’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $278.90 million and the lowest is $237.60 million. Ameresco posted sales of $306.61 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ameresco will report full year sales of $980.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $955.60 million to $996.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ameresco.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $38.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.86.

In other Ameresco news, CAO Mark Chiplock sold 2,094 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $81,121.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,121.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total value of $750,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,751,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 450,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,992,976 over the last quarter. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Ameresco by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Ameresco by 269.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after buying an additional 34,335 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameresco in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,573,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Ameresco by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 54,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 8,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameresco stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.60. 4,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,429. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.64, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $13.38 and a 52 week high of $54.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.15.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc engages in the provision of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, Non-Solar Distributed Generation (DG), and All Other.

